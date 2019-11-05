Piers Morgan Takes Aim At John Legend And Chrissy Teigen On First Day Back After Two Weeks Off

After two weeks off from Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan wasted no time in spouting off as he returned to the show on Monday morning – and firmly in the firing line were John Legend and his reworking of the controversial Christmas classic Baby, It’s Cold Outside. It was recently revealed that John had recorded a new version of the divisive festive tune with Kelly Clarkson, with new lyrics that have a “newfound sensitivity”.

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain

Critics of the original song by Frank Loesser have taken issue with the – typically male – singer persuading his counterpart to stay inside by any means necessary, with predatory exchanges like “What’s the sense in hurtin’ my pride?” and “Baby, don’t hold out”. As the topic was covered on the ITV breakfast show on Monday, Piers took aim at “virtue-signalling horror story” John and also dragged his wife Chrissy Teigen into it. “What is wrong with these people?” Piers asked. “John Legend, you virtue-signalling horror story and that dreadful wife of his, what’s her name? Chrissy Teigen. “They’ve sat there plotting how to ruin a great Dean Martin classic just in time for Christmas.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Chrissy Teigen and John Legend