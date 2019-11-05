Piers Morgan Takes Aim At John Legend And Chrissy Teigen On First Day Back After Two Weeks Off

After two weeks off from Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan wasted no time in spouting off as he returned to the show on Monday morning – and firmly in the firing line were John Legend and his reworking of the controversial Christmas classic Baby, It’s Cold Outside.
It was recently revealed that John had recorded a new version of the divisive festive tune with Kelly Clarkson, with new lyrics that have a “newfound sensitivity”.
Critics of the original song by Frank Loesser have taken issue with the – typically male – singer persuading his counterpart to stay inside by any means necessary, with predatory exchanges like “What’s the sense in hurtin’ my pride?” and “Baby, don’t hold out”.
As the topic was covered on the ITV breakfast show on Monday, Piers took aim at “virtue-signalling horror story” John and also dragged his wife Chrissy Teigen into it.
“What is wrong with these people?” Piers asked. “John Legend, you virtue-signalling horror story and that dreadful wife of his, what’s her name? Chrissy Teigen.
“They’ve sat there plotting how to ruin a great Dean Martin classic just in time for Christmas.”
Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid interjected, saying: “How do you know Chrissy Teigen had anything to do with it?”
“You don’t think she wrote these lyrics?” he replied.
Susanna said: “Just because you’ve got your own beef with Chrissy Teigen. Let’s leave Chrissy Teigen out of it.”
But Piers continued: “No, let’s leave her in it. She’s awful, absolutely awful. She’s behind this.
“She’s Miss Wokeville on Twitter. She’s got a hold of poor old Legend, who used to be great, and now he’s re-writing one of the classics of Christmas. Why? Why? Who wanted this re-written? What a load of nonsense.”
Piers and Chrissy have clashed a number of times on Twitter in the past, most recently over her calls for fans to boycott gym chains Equinox and SoulCycle, due to their affiliations with the Trump administration.
He later branded her “the world’s most annoying woman” and said “her hypocritical virtue-signaling celebrity mates are more intolerantly fascist than Trump ever is”.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.