Women Can Now Buy A Pillow To 'Fight Cleavage Wrinkles', Because Apparently That's A Thing

Forget thigh gaps or ab cracks – there’s a new body part women are supposed to be hung up about: cleavages. Or more specifically, cleavage wrinkles.

Anti-ageing company Sleep & Glow is selling a “pillow bra” designed to “fight skin creases and cleavage wrinkles when sleeping on the side”.

The product was spotted by journalist Olivia Messer, who says she saw it being advertised while scrolling through Instagram. “What – and I cannot stress this enough – the fuck is going on,” Messer tweeted.

The company describes the product as “a must have for ladies with gorgeous forms”, ignoring the fact that cleavages are, in their very nature, essentially one giant skin crease.