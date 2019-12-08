Pink Buzzes Off Her Iconic Short Hair: I’m ‘Letting Go’

Pink’s latest hairdo is getting a lot of buzz. The 40-year-old pop star, who is known for her short locks, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday to show off her new, even more minimalist style. The “What About Us” singer’s photo features the top of her sleek new trim while showing her clutching her cut blonde tresses in her hands. “Letting go,” she captioned the post.

Fans and fellow celebrities praised Pink on her “Perfect” new look in the comments. “The most liberating!” Kate Hudson wrote. It seems Pink’s hubby, Carey Hart, 44, is also a fan of the style, writing: “Love it!!!!!!!!!” Pink didn’t elaborate on why she decided to make the chop (nor should she have to), but the new look may have something to do with her recent decision to also let go of making music for the next year to concentrate on her family, which includes her daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment via Getty Images Carey Hart, Pink, Jameson Hart and Willow Hart in November.

“We did two and a half years [of music], and Willow’s back in school now,” Pink told Entertainment Tonight in November. “Jameson’s going to start preschool soon. It’s kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive. He follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”