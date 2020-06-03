The 18-year-old had posted a long note on her Instagram page, telling fans she was “gonna lose my fucking mind” if another white person told her “all lives matter,” a slogan often used to invalidate the specific injustices inflicted upon Black communities.

“Will you shut the fuck up?” Billie wrote. “No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you … All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

After Pink reshared part of the note, her comments were flooded with both messages of support and criticisms, and in response to many of the hateful comments, she pushed back with some meaningful retorts.