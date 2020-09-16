Pink Nails Why Her 'Awful, Wonderful' Marriage Of 14 Years Just Works

Pink is always candid about what it takes to make her marriage to Carey Hart work. And mostly, she said, it involves a whole lot of therapy.

The singer spoke about her relationship with the motocross rider in an Instagram post on Monday, accompanied by a photo a friend snapped showing the couple in a happy embrace. (See it below.)

“He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together,” Pink wrote of her husband, who she wed in 2006.