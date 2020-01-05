Pink Pledges $500,000 To Fight Australia Wildfires: ‘I Am Totally Devastated’

Raise your glass to Pink.

The pop star on Saturday morning pledged to donate $500,000 to help fight the wildfires that have swept across Australia since September, killing almost 500 million animals and at least 17 people.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the 40-year-old, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, wrote on Instagram.

“I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines,” she added. “My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The singer-songwriter also shared the details of local state fire services where her fans could donate to: