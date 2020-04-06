Pink Says She 'Cried' And 'Prayed' During 'Scary' Coronavirus Ordeal With Son

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. In a pointed reminder that the coronavirus can impact anyone, Pink has detailed the rollercoaster experience she and her 3-year-old son Jameson had with the virus. “It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie... In the beginning, all we were hearing was ’If you’re young, this is 65 and older, our kids are fine,” the singer said during an Instagram Live with her friend, author Jennifer Pastiloff.

“I’m hoping we are out of the woods, but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens.” On Friday, the 40-year-old confirmed that she and Jameson had both shown symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and that she tested positive. She said they had since been re-tested and were negative for the virus. During Saturday’s livestream, she said they’re both “better than they were” but were shaken by the experience. Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, suffers from asthma, and said that she required the use of a nebuliser (a machine that changes medication from a liquid to a mist so it can be inhaled) for the first time in decades as a result of the sickness.

She said her husband Carey Hart and their 8-year-old daughter Willow remained healthy, but reminded people that the virus can strike those of all ages. “There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” Pink said, explaining that Jameson experienced “the worst of it.” “It’s funny, at one point, I heard myself saying ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be okay.’ It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.” Last week, when Pink announced her diagnosis, she also revealed she’d donated $1 million to two funds to support healthcare workers battling the outbreak.