Heads up, Pink fans: The artist is taking a break from music in 2020.

On Wednesday, the singer told “Entertainment Tonight” that she’s planning a pause in her musical career in the next year so she can spend more time with her family.

“We did two and a half years [of music], and Willow’s back in school now,” said the “Walk Me Home” singer to ET host Cassie DiLaura. “Jameson’s going to start preschool soon. It’s kind of the year of the family. And Carey [Hart] has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive. He follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”