Pizza Hut Australia Launches Full Vegan Menu

Herbivores rejoice, Pizza Hut Australia has launched a full menu of vegan cheese pizzas, sides and a sweet treat.

The four pizzas on the line up, available across all Pizza Hut stores and online, are Vegan Mediterranean, Vegan Deluxe, Vegan Cheese Lovers and Vegan Margherita.

Toppings are packed with vegetables, herbs and the brand’s vegan mozzarella.

While a pizza feast isn’t complete without sides, Pizza Hut has got this covered too with the addition of Vegan Cheesy Garlic Bread joining existing vegan options Vegan Garlic Bread and Spud Bites.

Last but not least, the Vegan Cornetto has been added to the dessert menu.

The pizza chain first trialled a vegan pizza at select New South Wales stores in May 2018.

The latest announcement brings the total of vegan items on Pizza Hut’s national menu to eight.