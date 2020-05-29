Police Arrest CNN Reporter And Crew Covering Minneapolis Protests Live On Air

A CNN correspondent and two members of his crew have been arrested live on air while broadcasting from protests in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death.
Omar Jimenez, who was covering the demonstrations that have erupted in the city, was handcuffed and taken away after telling officers the crew would go wherever they wanted them to.
A producer and a camera operator were also detained.
The camera continued rolling throughout.
Viewers expressed shock at the scene:
