Police Arrest Peaceful Protester Sitting Alone By Trump Rally Venue

At the request of US President Donald Trump’s campaign staff, police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, arrested a single peaceful protester in a black “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt who was sitting outside the venue where Trump would hold a rally on Saturday. Officers could be seen grabbing the protester by her armpits shortly before noon before dragging her off. She was accused of trespassing, though she said that she had a ticket to the rally.

The Tulsa Police Department said that the woman, a Tulsa resident named Sheila Buck, was in a secure area accessible only by ticketholders. Officers tried to persuade Buck to leave by herself before she was “transported to booking for obstruction,” the department said in a statement. “Officers at the location, particularly in the ‘Sterile’ area, will remove individuals only at the direction of Campaign Staff,” police said. The incident was broadcast live by an MSNBC news crew that had set up near the entrance of the city’s BOK Center, where Trump supporters were already streaming in. “I’ve done nothing. I have tickets to this event,” Buck could be heard telling officers at one point. As police escorted Buck to a cruiser, Buck told reporters she had come to show support for the nationwide protests against police brutality and racism that have gone on for weeks.

"Somebody has to do this."



