38 adults and one teenage body found

25-year-old man from Northern Ireland arrested

Lorry container appears to be refrigerated unit

Temperatures in such units can be as low as -25C

Bodies not yet identified

Thought to have arrived in the country from Zeebrugge in Belgium

Police cordon in place at Waterglade Industrial Park Police have begun the process of trying to identify 39 bodies found frozen to death in a truck container in Essex in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He was named in reports as 25-year-old Mo Robinson from Portadown in Co Armagh. Detectives now say the refrigerated trailer containing the victims arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday while the front section known as the tractor came from Northern Ireland. Essex Police indicated that 38 of the deceased are adults and one is a teenager. A cordon has been put in place and access to and from the Waterglade Industrial Park, Grays, where the lorry container was found, remains closed.

PA Wire/PA Images Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate

The discovery comes as the National Crime Agency said the number of migrants being smuggled into the UK in containers and lorries has risen in the last year. The discovery is not the worst of its kind in the UK. The bodies of 58 Chinese people were found in a container at Dover, Kent, in 2000. Seven men were jailed by a Dutch court for their role in the human-smuggling operation that led to the young people suffocating and the Dutch lorry driver was jailed for 14 years. At a press conference at Grays police station, deputy chief constable Pippa Mills said: “In order to ensure we maintain the dignity of the people who sadly lost their lives, we will be moving the lorry and the trailer shortly.” She said they were being moved to nearby Tilbury Docks so the bodies can be recovered while preserving the dignity of the victims. “We are yet to identify them and must manage this sensitively with their families,” she added.

ASSOCIATED PRESS An aerial view as police forensic officers attend the scene

We have set up a casualty bureau for people to call if they are concerned about relatives following the incident in #Grays.



The Casualty Bureau Numbers are 0800 056 0944 for callers living in the UK, or 0207 158 0010 for callers dialling from outside the UK. pic.twitter.com/hP9GydBFge — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 23, 2019

Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett said the container appeared to be a refrigerated unit and described conditions for anyone inside as “absolutely horrendous”. Temperatures in such units can be as low as -25C if frozen products are being transported, causing humans to “lose their lives pretty quickly”, he said. He went on: “It’s going to be dark. If the fridge is running it’s going to be incredibly cold. “The only place to go to the toilet is on board the back of the trailer. You can imagine if they’ve been in there for days then there will be faeces, there will be urine.” The prime minister said the perpetrators of the crime “should be hunted down”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex.

I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 23, 2019