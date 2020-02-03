Offensive “Happy Brexit Day” posters put up in a Norwich tower block are being investigated as a racially aggravated public order incident, police have confirmed.

Neighbours living in Winchester Tower, Vauxhall Street, were left horrified after the xenophobic posters were found stuck in the communal areas of every floor of the tower.

The note told immigrant families to speak the “Queens [sic] English”, adding: “If you do want to speak whatever is the mother tongue of the country you came from then we suggest you return to that place and return your flat to the council so they can let British people live here and we can return to what was once normality before you infected this once great country.”

No arrests have yet been made.

One resident, who reported the posters both to Norwich City Council and Norwich Constabulary, said: “In recent years I’ve heard more racist things being said, I think people feel emboldened now.

“I’ve overheard people saying things like: ‘It’s gotten worse since the eastern Europeans moved in,’ and that sort of thing.

“It’s really worrying, because it feels like it’s only going to get worse as time goes on.”