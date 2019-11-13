A police officer has been charged with murder over the death of 19-year-old Indigenous man Kumanjayi Walker on Saturday.
“A 28-year-old male Northern Territory police officer has been charged with one count of murder,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement added that no further information would be released because the matter is now before the court.
Walker was shot by police after officers entered a home in the community of Yuendumu, 266 kilometers northwest of Alice Springs, early Saturday evening.
Walker was then taken to the police station instead of a medical facility, which was unstaffed at the time.At the station, police locked the family outside.
Family were told Sunday that Walker was dead.
The announcement came after ‘Justice For Walker’ rallies across the country on Wednesday.