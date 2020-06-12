President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “take back” Seattle from protesters, tweeting that “ugly anarchists must be stooped.” In response, state and local politicians told him to go back to his bunker beneath the White House ― and keep out of local business.

Seattle had been marked by violent clashes with police amid the demonstrations that broke out after a cop killed George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last month. But earlier this week, Seattle police left the area and demonstrators took over, cordoning off several blocks which they’ve declared the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” or “CHAZ,” now the site of peaceful ongoing protests.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) said the police pullback was done “to proactively de-escalate interactions between protestors and law enforcement.” But Trump was unhappy with the move even though it ― at least temporarily ― worked. He tweeted: