Man Cooks Pork Roast In His Car During Australian Heat Wave

Stu Pengelly simply placed the 1.5 kilogram roast in a baking tin on the car seat and let the blazing sun prepare his main dish. He reported on Facebook Dec. 14 that the temperature in his old Datsun reached 177.8 F (81 C) at one point, even though the car had tinted windows and a rust hole in the roof.

A man in Perth, Australia, harnessed a heatwave to cook a pork roast in his car in about 10 hours.

He showed off his succulent finished product in a video complete with carving and taste test, as seen above. “It worked!” he said.

The mercury reached 39 degrees celsius on the day of the cooking stunt, according to Pengelly. The Western Australian city has already broken its December mark for three consecutive days reaching or exceeding 40 degrees celsius, The Washington Post reported.

Pengelly said he wanted to use the stunt as a warning for drivers not to leave any people or pets in the car.

Pengelly told Reuters he might try cooking roast beef next time.

“A quiche would cook in 2 hours, I reckon,” he said.