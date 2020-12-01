News of an Australian film being made about the events leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre has sparked a wave of backlash amongst victims and others in the community. Writer Justin Woolley, who was 12 when he and his family survived the horrific massacre which left 35 dead and 23 others injured, said he was “not interested” in watching the film, ‘Nitram’, that focuses on gunman Martin Bryant. “As a survivor of the Port Arthur massacre I would like to state that this can, and let me be clear, fuck the fuck off,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday after streaming service Stan announced production had begun in Geelong, Victoria. “Our family was lucky. We all left together, scarred by the event, of course, but alive. There were many who were not as lucky as we were, the victims, their families,” Woolley said in a statement to HuffPost Australia on Tuesday. “It is reasonably obvious to understand why myself and other survivors, particularly those who are families of the victims, would be opposed to this film.”

As a survivor of the Port Arthur massacre I would like to state that this can, and let me be clear, fuck the fuck off.https://t.co/KRlQyFNlSM — Justin Woolley (@Woollz) November 30, 2020

Yep. I was 12 years old when that guy tried to shoot me. Our family was amazingly lucky given we all walked away. Not interested in "exploring this dark chapter of Australian history" or the "study of a man driven to do" this. — Justin Woolley (@Woollz) November 30, 2020

On Monday Stan issued a statement announcing the scripted feature film called ‘Nitram’, which is Martin spelt backwards, would examine “the events leading up to one of the darkest chapters in Australian history in an attempt to understand why and how this atrocity occurred”. Woolley said he particularly took issue with how the production was described, saying it “immediately raised these alarm bells”. “We do not need a study of the motivations of the perpetrator of this crime. We know them already,” he said. “Do we need to remember this event and the impact it had on our small state at the bottom of the world? Yes, I believe we do. But turning it into a piece of moneymaking entertainment? You’ll have to excuse me, and I would have thought any right-minded person, for believing that is tasteless.”

Reuters Martin Bryant pleaded guilty November 7, 1996 to all 35 murders at the Port Arthur historic site in April that year.

On April 28, 1996, Bryant walked into the Broad Arrow Café at the Port Arthur Historic Site, killing 20 people in one minute and 15 seconds with an assault rifle he purchased through an ad in the newspaper. He continued his rampage before driving off, and the massacre ended with him setting fire to Seascape, the home where Bryant engaged in an overnight standoff with authorities. Bryant was charged with 35 counts of murder, amongst other charges, and is serving life in prison without parole. Nationwide gun law reforms were soon introduced under the leadership of former Prime Minister John Howard, with 700,000 guns removed from the community and destroyed as part of the buyback scheme.

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images) The remains of the Seascape Guesthouse in Hobart on April 29, 1996, the home where Bryant engaged in an overnight standoff with authorities.

On Monday it was announced American actor Caleb Landry Jones will play the gunman in ‘Nitram’, Australian actor Judy Davis will play his mother and Anthony LaPaglia his father. Essie Davis will portray a wealthy woman who befriends the man. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the film will not name gunman Bryant, instead assigning fictional names and titles. It is understood the movie is being filmed in Victoria rather than Tasmania, as the content could still be too sensitive for the state where the rampage occurred. Many people on Twitter criticised the film being made, some saying they would boycott it in support of the victims.

We do not need a Martin Bryant movie, people like Justin do not need to relive this dark day. https://t.co/L4VMbdLjZe — ~ Inkd ~ aka Schaz (@inkdglimpses) November 30, 2020

making a movie about Martin Bryant is a really stupid idea, I'm still traumatized by that as a kid, it happened in Tasmania — Kurt -- 🇦🇺🇮🇳🇯🇵🇺🇸 🕊️ -- 🔺 #Unity (@anatta108) December 1, 2020

No need to make a movie about this tragedy. Martin Bryant needs to be forgotten and not glorified in this way. A slap in the face for the families of the thirty three victims who lost their lives that day. I'm boycotting this movie and hope everyone else does too.😡 — Friend Of Dorothy (@RubyRedShoes39) December 1, 2020

The Port Arthur massacre IS NOT ENTERTAINMENT. And that these filmmakers want to profit off it is grotesque. Nobody needs to understand Martin Bryant or relive what happened. That man ruined so many lives. We all live with it today. This film must be stopped. https://t.co/6GxgFWqsoU — Dr Penelope Impact (@RedFiddler) November 30, 2020

Because Martin Bryant was my neighbour. Because i had friends who were in the line of fire. Because my best friend committed suicide that same weekend and it was the most traumatic weekend of my life. So excuse me if I don't want to hear about it in a fucking movie. — Dr Penelope Impact (@RedFiddler) November 30, 2020

I’ve been thinking about the Martin Bryant film. I would like to know how the victims’ families feel about it. I don’t think I could watch a graphic reproduction of the shootings. That said, the aftermath is also a huge part of recent Australian history. — Tristan Morrissey (@TJ_Morrissey) December 1, 2020

This is disrespectful to all those involved on such horrific day in our history. No one should be profiting from the sadness caused and no one should be mentioning his name, let alone putting it up in lights! 😞 — Pierrette 🍩🍩 #Donuts (@pierrettec76) November 30, 2020

I have to say that making a movie about the Martin Bryant tragedy is in poor taste and won't be well accepted.

Have respect for the families of the victims. https://t.co/fogHuG3qZ9 — Rachelle Roe Studio (@rachelleroepics) November 30, 2020

‘Today Extra’ host David Campbell said on Tuesday, “I wish this was about the victims’ story more than Martin Bryant’s story.” Radio presenter Tim Blackwell, who was born in Hobart before living in the US during the massacre, told Campbell and co-host Sylvia Jeffreys, “You don’t have to see it, and I won’t be seeing it.” “I still get chills,” he said. “My cousin was one of the first people to see Martin Bryant at the hospital when he was arrested and brought in. My uncle taught him as a primary school student. We’ve all got crazy connections to that awful man.”

Twitter/TheTodayShow ‘Today Extra’ host David Campbell (L) said on Tuesday, “I wish this was about the victims’ story more than Martin Bryant’s story”.

Some critics on social media suggested that the film’s production plays into the growing trend of making films and TV shows about killers, including ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,’ starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, and ‘Dirty John,’ with Eric Bana as John Meehan. Others hoped the movie wouldn’t “glamourise” the crime or “glorify” Bryant.

Interesting reading the responses to the Port Arthur/Martin Bryant film. Many are upset and I can understand that. Not interested in seeing it either - still fresh in my memory. Many international films make $$ out of tragedies but I hope it's not an emerging trend in Australia. — Dr Karen Anne Lonsdale (@DrKarenLonsdale) December 1, 2020

Martin Bryant's life should NOT be documented as entertainment for the public. It's not going to help anyone, & it will end up glorifying him & his actions. It's counterproductive to feed the notoriety of people like him. Just stop, now. — 💧Vivienne (@vivchook) December 1, 2020

The Martin Bryant movie is a bad idea to me. I was living in Southern Tas on that April day. I know someone who 'played dead' at the Broad Arrow Cafe & knew people working in Emergency at the Royal. Will not be watching, I truly hope they do not glamourise the absolute horror. — Damien E (@dexswans) December 1, 2020

However, some supported the film being made, saying it would educate viewers about a significant event in Australian history.

Martin Bryant's story is brutal

but a film can be a medium to inform and educate.



We can all hold hands and pretend the world is a beautiful place however, the dark side of humanity should never be ignored just because it's unpleasant. — When the Levee Breaks (@Wallagoot) December 1, 2020

I see a lot of talk about the movie being made on Martin Bryant. I personally won't watch it, but it's a part of history. But there have been plenty of other movies made about parts of our own & other countries histories we don't like & the world didn't end — Sarah (@sezlloydy) November 30, 2020