Portia De Rossi Says Ellen DeGeneres Helped Her Realise Being Gay Was OK

After a year defined by a pandemic and professional struggles, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi say their relationship is stronger than ever.

The two women grace one of three different covers of People magazine’s first-ever Love Issue, honouring famous couples who’ve stayed together despite the odds, this week. In the accompanying interview, de Rossi explained how the pair met backstage at a 2001 concert and, though she thought DeGeneres was “the coolest, most fascinating, beautiful, funniest person I’ve ever met,” she opted against pursuing a romance as she had yet to come to terms with her true self.

“I just knew that being with her would be a bit of a thing for me, so we didn’t get together after that for about three years,” the actor, whose credits include “Arrested Development” and “Nip/Tuck,” explained.

Things changed, however, when they reconnected at an event in 2004. The women began dating shortly thereafter and made their first public appearance together at a Golden Globes after-party that same year. Four years later, they tied the knot in Los Angeles.