In2TheWild NSW destinations are opening June 1.

Having suffered through the Black Summer bushfires - a season that usually generates a third of annual income for NSW tourist hotspots - small towns were barely piecing themselves back together before COVID-19 hit.

Travel bans and social distancing restrictions forced the travel industry into more months of impacted business but as of June 1, people are free to travel around NSW.

Venues such as restaurants, pubs and cafes will be allowed to host 50 people which means bigger venues like wineries and surf clubs may reopen in time for the June long weekend.

Getty Images Shoalhaven boasts beautiful seaside rock pools.

Deputy premier John Barilaro said June is a time to help NSW’s travel industry “fill their registers.”

“We’ve opened up the regions and now it’s our happy hour, time to wine and dine,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“We want to see people visiting the regions visiting hotels, pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes.”

With the official word from authorities, it’s finally time to pack the car up, download the best podcasts and explore our own backyard again.

Whether it’s mapping a pie trail in the Southern Highlands, exploring antique shops for that one-in-a-million find on the South Coast or hitting the best surf beaches at Port Macquarie - here’s your guide to rediscovering NSW gems after two months in quarantine:

StephaneDebove via Getty Images Lighthouse beach seen from the lighthouse in Port Macquarie in the summer

Port Macquarie

NSW’s Mid North Coast bore much of the brunt of the extensive and unprecedented nature of the 2019 bushfire season. According to Royal Fire Service statistics, the Lindfield Park fire in Port Macquarie burned for 210 days, more than 420,000 hectares of bushland was lost, one person was killed and local wildlife suffered greatly.

Liesa Davies, Group Manager Economic and Cultural Development at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council told HuffPost: “The Port Macquarie region is excited to start welcoming visitors back soon, and we’re certainly in a great place to do so.

“As one of the first areas to be affected by bushfires, our land and businesses were badly affected however the recovery we’ve seen here is tremendous – Port Macquarie Koala Hospital releasing 26 koalas into the wild earlier than expected due to recovered habitat is a testament to that.”

And you can actually visit the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and see the great work director Sue Ashton and her team have done since going viral last year.

Port Macquarie is known for its 17 beaches but it’s not just surfing and water sports but lush hinterland, wineries, the Billabong Zoo, river cruises and great camping that’s on offer to visitors.

“Our regional communities are really feeling the emptiness of visitors and they quite simply need us to visit so let’s get back on the road and help our beloved holiday destinations rebuild together,” NRMA Parks and Resorts CEO Paul Davies said.

“Book early to get in first to secure a spot and receive up to 20% off for until June 4.”



Davies confirmed caravan parks and camping facilities have made some changes to ensure the safety of guests and staff in the wake of COVID-19, including contactless check-in, extra cleaning practices and social distancing rules in shared spaces.

Rex Ellacott via Getty Images Scenes from Mud

Mudgee

Mudgee was named after the traditional Wiradjuri term “Moothi” which means “nest in the hills” and that’s exactly what the picturesque wine region is.

The refined country town is perched in rolling grassy hills four hours northwest of Sydney and offers over 40 family-owned cellar doors for the perfect sip and swirl experience.

Due to fresh produce being in abundance, the food scene is Mudgee is famous.

The breakfasts at Artisan on Lewis are as hearty as they are value for money and the 10-course degustation at the rustic Pipeclay Pumphouse is truly something to write home about - the slow-cooked lamb and mushroom ragu is a standout.

If it’s a food and wine adventure you’re after, Mudgee delivers. And with beautiful views to boot!

Glen_Pearson via Getty Images Gulgong, Australia - January 3, 2012: Heritage streetscape of Gulgong, a 19th-century gold rush town in the Mudgee wine region of NSW, Australia

Gulgong & Rylstone

History buffs rejoice - visiting Gulgong is like stepping back in time with settlers from the gold rush of 1872. It’s not just the Pioneer’s Museum that offers a look back to colonial times, the main drag of town is almost exactly how it was 150 years ago - sans the modern cars of course.



Down the road is the quaint town of Rylstone, known for its brilliant dumpling restaurant 29Nine99 that does a wicked Yum Cha spread on weekends.

After lunch, head to family-run De Beaurepaire Wines for a tasting of French-style vinos handcrafted from selected parcels of grapes sourced from the property only.

Soil structure and high diurnal temperature range in the area means the region is similar to French wine country in Burgundy and Champagne. Win!

Kevin Mirc / EyeEm via Getty Images Photo Taken In Hyams Beach, Australia

Shoalhaven

Less than a three-hour drive from Sydney, Shoalhaven boasts more than 100 beautiful beaches, friendly cafes and picturesque coastal walks. And, yes, it’s home to that famously dazzling white shoreline: Hyams Beach at Jervis Bay Marine Park.

If you want to skip the winter swim, remember that this is still vino country: try a wine, cheese and beer experience at Cupitt’s Estate or a sparkling at Annie’s High Tea.

Since we’ve all been cooped up in the home, Shoalhaven is one of those NSW destinations with plenty to offer when it comes to physical activity. From rock climbing to horse riding, renting a kayak, fishing, yoga, hiking and beyond, this is the place to get your body moving after lockdown.

When it comes to resting your head, Paperbark Camp is a great choice for glamping and Bangalay Villas offers super easy access to the beach. Plus, the Surf Club is a three-minute walk away.

shells1 via Getty Images Early morning view from the banks of the Hawkesbury river, Sydney, Australia, NSW

Hawkesbury And Beyond

For those who’ve missed boating during the past two months of restrictions, a houseboat could be a unique accommodation idea with overnight boating also allowed from June 1.

“From rivers, bays, lakes, estuaries, harbours and coastal waters, NSW has a smorgasbord of fabulous waterways on which to enjoy all manner of boating from paddle, power and sail,” Boating Industry Association (BIA) President Darren Vaux said.

“You will also be able to relax and stay overnight on a boat which can only help deliver social benefits all round.”

The relaxed restrictions means other water activities like whale watching, fishing charters and sightseeing cruises are all back on the cards.

In2theWild Tiny Holidays Tiny Houses are all the rage, drop into the regional town on your way to pick up supplies and support the local community – safely.

Leura

About 90 minutes from Sydney, Leura is known as ‘the Jewel in the Blue Mountains Crown’ and it has a reputation for artisan goods. The delis are brimming with handmade chutneys, chocolates and cheese to make the most impressive of charcuterie boards.

Although famous for its Edwardian-style architecture, the tiny-house trend is hard to pass up. The Daisy House in Oberon Shire is perfect for sipping tea by the fire, reading a book with a view and savouring a bottle of local wine.

In NSW, there are 12 off-grid tiny houses set in secluded locations. With self check-in and no crowds, a tiny house escape is the perfect post-iso getaway.

For virtual experiences and ideas head to Destination NSW’s website.