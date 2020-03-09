Post Malone, he of many face tattoos, would like you to know he’s “not doing drugs” and, in fact, has never been better.

The rapper and singer has sparked some concern among his fanbase this week after videos of him “slurring his words, rolling his eyes and falling,” according to CNN, made the internet rounds.

“HE IS NOT OKAY. HE NEEDS HELP!” one fan wrote alongside a viral video of Malone seeming to lose his balance mid-concert, while another added that the situation was “heartbreaking.”

But Malone is doing just fine, he assured fans on Friday, putting the rumors that he’s struggling to rest during a break in the Memphis, Tennessee, stop of his Runaway Tour.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my life,” he told the crowd, in footage captured by a concertgoer.

“And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I’m not doing drugs,” he said.