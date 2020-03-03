Post Malone Reveals Relatable Reason He Has So Many Face Tattoos

Singer Post Malone called himself an “ugly-ass motherf**ker” in an interview with GQ published Monday and suggested he got his facial ink to help his self-esteem. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance,” he told GQ. Malone recently got a tattoo on his cheek of a circular saw with blood dripping off it to add to a collection that includes “Always” and “Tired” under his eyes.

Malone previously told Spin that he got the tats to tick off his mother. “I got a face for radio anyways, so why not?” he said. In the GQ article, Malone also addressed the sadness that has plagued him for much of his life. “Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every fuckin’ day,” he said. “High school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that shit, but it just never goes away. And I don’t think that’s anybody’s fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you.”