Australian Woman's Livestreamed Arrest Over Planned Lockdown Protest Goes Viral

Zoe Buhler Facebook Zoe Buhler was arrested in front of her partner and children. Detective Adrian Smith, right, charged Buhler with incitement.

The world has reacted to a Facebook Live video of a woman being arrested in her home in Victoria for allegedly promoting an upcoming protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

The livestream, which had been viewed 5.3 million times by Thursday morning, shows police entering a Ballarat home with a search warrant and handcuffing 28-year-old Zoe Buhler in front of her children and partner.

After the police tell Buhler she is being arrested for incitement, she becomes distressed and tells them she is pregnant. Her partner continues to film while police handcuff Buhler.

“My two kids are here. I have an ultrasound in an hour. I’m happy to delete the post,” she tells police in the footage.

“I don’t really understand what I’ve done wrong. This is ridiculous. I didn’t realise I was doing anything wrong.”

“It’s in relation to a Facebook post, in relation to a lockdown protest you put on for Saturday,” arresting Detective Adrian Smith explains to Buhler.

In disbelief, Buhler’s partner calls the ordeal “unfair” and adds that “she just made a post.”

Watch the video below: