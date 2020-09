Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Bindi Irwin has revealed the gender of the child she is expecting with husband Chandler Powell.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 22-year-old daughter of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin shared a photo of her snuggling up to a tortoise, while Chandler held an ultrasound scan.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” Bindi wrote alongside the snap. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”