﻿Bindi Irwin has revealed the gender of the child she is expecting with husband Chandler Powell.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 22-year-old daughter of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin shared a photo of her snuggling up to a tortoise, while Chandler held an ultrasound scan.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” Bindi wrote alongside the snap. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”