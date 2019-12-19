WASHINGTON ― For the third time in history, the House of Representatives impeached the president, placing a permanent asterisk next to the name of Donald J. Trump and setting the stage for a Senate trial on removal. House lawmakers voted Wednesday evening in favour of impeaching Trump for abuse of power. The House is also voting on a second article — obstruction of Congress — and is expected to impeach the president on that charge as well.

The House then voted 229-198 to impeach Trump on a second article, obstruction of Congress, with every member voting the same way except for Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), who voted with Republicans on that charge. “December 18: A great day for the Constitution of the United States. A sad one for America that the president’s reckless activities necessitated our having to introduce articles of impeachment,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said during a news briefing shortly after the votes were tallied. “I could not be prouder or more inspired by the moral courage of the House Democrats.” Trump learned of the news while onstage at a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, and launched into a vitriol-filled tirade against Democrats, who he said were conducting a “lawless” effort that would be a “political suicide march.” “Every single Republican voted for us,” Trump said. “We didn’t lose one Republican vote.” Democrats accused the president of corruptly soliciting a foreign government to investigate one of his chief political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, and conditioning $391 million of security aid on the launch of that investigation. They also charged Trump with “unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance” as the House sought to investigate his behaviour. The White House refused to turn over any documents related to the impeachment inquiry, and a number of Trump administration officials ignored subpoenas to testify. The key evidence supporting Democrats’ charge is a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During that call, which took place as US military aid to Ukraine was suspended, Trump asked Zelensky to “do us a favour” and look into supposed Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US election — a debunked conspiracy theory — as well as investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Republicans view a rough transcript of the call as exculpatory, while Democrats see it as obviously damning.

Mark Wilson via Getty Images US President Donald Trump is to be impeached.

“In America, no one is above the law,” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said on the floor Wednesday. “Donald J. Trump sacrificed our national security in an effort to cheat in the next election. And for that and his continued efforts to seek foreign interference in our elections, he must be impeached.” Democrats sought to maintain a somber tone. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who wore all black, reported at the beginning of the day that she was “sad” and said on the floor that Trump “gave us no choice.” “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty,” Pelosi said. “It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary.” Time and again, Democrats offered that this was a solemn occasion. At least a half-dozen Democrats described the impeachment as a “sad day.” They avoided taking victory laps. But the day was still marked by partisanship. On the Republican side, GOP members offered unhinged defenses of the president. They railed against Democrats over the process — at one point, Barry Loudermilk claimed that Jesus Christ had received more due process than Trump — and they accused Democrats of having decided to impeach the president even before he took office. This “weaponised impeachment” was brought upon the House by “the same socialists who threaten unborn life in the womb, who threaten First Amendment rights of conservatives, who threaten Second Amendment protections of every American patriot, and who have long ago determined that they would organise and conspire to overthrow President Trump,” Louisiana’s Clay Higgins said. As he walked away from the lectern on the House floor, fellow Republicans thanked Higgins. “Good speech,” said Peter King.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump.