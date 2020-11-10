President Will Start 'Breaking Things... With A Vengeance,' Mary Trump Warns

President Donald Trump, infuriated by an election loss he’s refusing to acknowledge, will have “meltdowns upon meltdowns” until he leaves the White House, his niece Mary Trump warned in an op-ed in The Guardian Sunday.

Trump is “not going to concede. ... He’s not going to engage in the normal activities that guarantee a peaceful transition. All he’s got now is breaking stuff, and he’s going to do that with a vengeance,” she wrote.

She argued that Trump has never won anything “legitimately” in his life but has never before lost anything either.

He “thinks that even if you steal and cheat to win, you deserve to win,” said Mary Trump, a psychologist who wrote the Donald Trump tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough.”