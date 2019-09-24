Before she gave birth to her first baby in June 2018, Amanda Renner was certain she would breastfeed. She loaded up on supplies ― a breast pump, nursing covers and bras. She was set to deliver at a Baby-Friendly designated hospital, which follows strict protocols meant to promote breastfeeding. Immediately after her daughter was born, Renner had skin-to-skin contact with her and saw a hospital lactation consultant who spent time fiddling with her daughter’s latch.

But late at night ― alone with her new and hungry baby in a hospital room ― things began to unravel. The baby furiously tried to latch, screaming inconsolably. Renner paged a nurse asking for a bit of formula to tide them over until they could get a better handle on breastfeeding but was told it required a doctor’s order. Renner waited for the doctor to come ... and then waited some more. Finally, she asked her husband who was home with her stepson to drive to the hospital, in the middle of the night, to sneak in some formula. In the hallway, he ran into a nurse who made her displeasure known.

“He was told that breastmilk was a ‘medical necessity,’” recalled Renner, now 36, explaining that her daughter had jaundice, which only amplified the pressure she felt to get something ― anything ― into her tiny stomach.

“To be talked to that way, and to be brushed off and ignored, especially when I asked for the ‘doctor’s orders’ for formula, you just feel totally insufficient,” Renner said. “You feel like a failure.”

Improving breastfeeding rates has, in the past few decades, become an entrenched public health goal. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends women breastfeed exclusively for the first six months of a baby’s life, and continue while supplementing for a full year ― or beyond. But the reality is that relatively few women actually hit that goal. In the United States, less than half of babies are still exclusively breastfed at three months postpartum. By six months, it’s down to just 25%, which means the vast majority of American moms actually “fail” to hit breastfeeding recommendations.

Despite that fact ― and as many new moms can attest ― the pressure to hit those marks can feel relentless. It comes from all directions, from health care providers to would-be lactation experts (some who are fellow moms) who insist that milk supply issues are incredibly rare and that women’s struggles boil down to a simple lack of perseverance.

But increasingly, experts are joining moms in calling out the very real toll that kind of pressure can take on women’s mental health ― and arguing for a more nuanced approach to a complex issue, no matter how “natural” breastfeeding may be. A recent commentary in the journal Nursing for Women’s Health is advocating for more research into maternal stress related not just to breastfeeding but to the often intense pressure put on moms to nurse their babies.

“We need more research on what happens to a person who wants to breastfeed and who can’t. What do they feel? Is this a risk factor for postpartum depression?” said Ana Diez-Sampedro, an author of the article and a clinical associate professor at the Florida International University Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

“We think that for mothers, breastfeeding is the best option,” Diez-Sampedro continued. “But that’s not the case for some mothers.”

The breastfeeding and postpartum depression connection

Diez-Sampedro and one of her co-authors ― Maria Olenick, who is chair of undergraduate nursing at FIU ― were inspired to write their paper not necessarily because of their clinical experience but because of their experience as moms. Diez-Sampedro has twins whom she hoped to breastfeed, but was unable to. Olenick gave birth to her second baby in 2011, 20 years after her first. And the shift she noticed in the rhetoric around breastfeeding was profound.

“Personally I noticed a tremendous difference in the way they approach it with women,” Olenick said. “When I had my first daughter, it was more or less just a question ― which would you prefer? With my second child, who was born in 2011, it was really clear what they preferred.”

The researchers’ new commentary points to some existing findings suggesting there is a connection between breastfeeding challenges and depression and anxiety, although that connection is not necessarily linear.

“Women who breastfeed for shorter periods of time tend to have more depression, but whether the depression causes the weaning or the weaning contributes to the depression ― or something causes both ― is really hard to disentangle,” said Dr. Alison Stuebe, a maternal-fetal medicine physician and medical director of lactation services at University of North Carolina Health Care. She did not work on the new commentary but has been studying the connection between breastfeeding and perinatal mental health for more than a decade. She echoed the call for more research into this topic across the board.