Muslim Group Demands Change After Preteen Is Forced To Remove Hijab At Airport

An American Muslim advocacy group has a list of demands for Air Canada after its employees allegedly forced a preteen to remove her hijab in public, even though she had already cleared security at San Francisco International Airport.

The San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a complaint with Air Canada on Friday, asking the airline to implement “immediate policy changes prohibiting discrimination and harassment of Air Canada customers based on their purported race, national origin, and religion amongst others.” CAIR-SFBA said it wants Air Canada to institute cultural competency training for all employees.

CAIR is also demanding that Air Canada award monetary damages for the emotional distress inflicted on Fatima Abdelrahman, a 13-year-old from Santa Clara, California.

Ammad W. Rafiqi, CAIR-SFBA’s legal services coordinator, accused Air Canada’s employees of discriminating against Abdelrahman because of her religious beliefs. The experience left the girl, who was 12 years old at the time, feeling “angry and humiliated,” Rafiqi said.

“It is deeply troubling that Air Canada agents and employees would participate in such an incident,” Rafiqi, who is representing Abdelrahman and her family, wrote in the letter.

HuffPost has reached out to Air Canada for comment.