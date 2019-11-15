Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Previously Unseen Pic Of Little Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished Prince Charles a very happy 71st birthday by giving royal fans everywhere a present: a new picture of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the previously unseen black-and-white photo from Archie’s christening.

In the sweet picture, posted Thursday, both Charles and Harry gaze at the little one, who was christened in a private ceremony in July.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” the caption on the photo says, complete with a birthday cake emoji.