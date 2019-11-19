Prince Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitlis this weekend has already been widely panned as “disastrous” – and now the royal looks set to be engulfed in a race scandal. According to Evening Standard columnist Rohan Silva, the Duke of York used the n-word at a Buckingham Palace meeting with him when he was a Downing Street advisor to the tech economy

Silva, who is of Sri Lankan heritage, says the incident took place during a discussion in 2012 about trade policy, and came as he asked the prince whether the government department responsible for trade “could be doing a better job”.

Today’s ⁦@EveningStandard⁩ exclusive: Prince Andrew accused of using n-word in palace meeting with Downing St aide pic.twitter.com/x8mg18chzp — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) November 18, 2019

He alleges Andrew replied: “Well, if you pardon the expression, that really is the n***** in the woodpile.” Silva told the newspaper the exchange left him “reeling” and that “for a long time afterwards, I kicked myself for not confronting the prince on his choice of words.” Palace sources issued strong denials to the newspaper, insisting he did not use the phrase and that he never would use such language.

﻿Yet in a column published also on Monday, Silva recounts another uncomfortable exchange with the prince a year earlier, in which the royal is alleged to have interrupted him during a discussion about the tech economy by saying: “What you have got to remember, is that you’ll never get anywhere by playing the white man.”

Steve Back/Shutterstock Rohan Silva, senior policy advisor to David Cameron, pictured in 2013