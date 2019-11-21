LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA via Getty Images Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York pictured on November 3, 2019.

Prince Andrew will “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future” as the fallout from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein deepens, he has announced. In his first statement since Saturday’s BBC Newsnight interview, the Duke of York said it “has become clear” he could no longer carry on with his royal duties as the scandal had “become a major disruption to my family’s work”.

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/LfMFwMyhcb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2019

He added: “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.” The interview on Saturday, which saw Prince Andrew widely condemned for a lack of sympathy to Epstein’s victims, has prompted a number of multimillion-pound businesses, universities and charities to distance themselves from him. Wednesday saw organisations from banks to universities lining up to disassociate themselves from Prince Andrew, who had been a patron of more than 180 establishments, while others have withdrawn sponsorship for his Pitch@Palace youth enterprise programme.