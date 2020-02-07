Ex-working royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may rack up frequent flyer miles with their cross-continental trips, but their future voyages won’t be on anyone else’s dime but their own.

Even when their trips were publicly funded, they didn’t cost UK taxpayers as much as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; the couple have been the Royal Family’s priciest flyers three years in a row, according to Buckingham Palace’s financial reports from 2016 to 2019.

Watch the video above to find out how much the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall spent abroad last year and how U.K. taxpayers pay for all those flights.

