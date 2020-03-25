Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, Clarence House has said. The Prince of Wales is 71, putting him in one of the high-risk categories, according to government guidance. The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus, PA Media reports.