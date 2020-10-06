Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The Cambridge kids are front and centre in a recent video from Kensington Palace, and royal fans are losing it over hearing their voices for the first time.

The siblings, who often appear in photos and occasionally accompany their parents to certain royal engagements, all take turns asking renowned broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough questions in a clip posted over the weekend.

People thought Prince George seemed so grown up, Princess Charlotte looked so much like her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and little Prince Louis had found perhaps the cutest way to say “animals.”

Wearing a bright red and blue shirt, George, 7, was the first to appear on camera and said, “Hello, David Attenborough. What animal do you think will become extinct next?”

Once the environmentalist answered, Charlotte, 5, was up next.

“Hello, David Attenborough. I like spiders. Do you like spiders too?” the little one said with a smile, quickly running through her question.

Louis, 2, was last, but certainly not least, when he asked Attenborough, “What amimal do you like?”