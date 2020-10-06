ENTERTAINMENT
06/10/2020 10:39 AM AEDT

Royal Fans Freak Out At Hearing Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Louis Speak For The First Time

Caution: Watching Prince Louis say "amimals" may make your heart burst.

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The Cambridge kids are front and centre in a recent video from Kensington Palace, and royal fans are losing it over hearing their voices for the first time.

The siblings, who often appear in photos and occasionally accompany their parents to certain royal engagements, all take turns asking renowned broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough questions in a clip posted over the weekend.

People thought Prince George seemed so grown up, Princess Charlotte looked so much like her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and little Prince Louis had found perhaps the cutest way to say “animals.”

Wearing a bright red and blue shirt, George, 7, was the first to appear on camera and said, “Hello, David Attenborough. What animal do you think will become extinct next?”

Once the environmentalist answered, Charlotte, 5, was up next. 

“Hello, David Attenborough. I like spiders. Do you like spiders too?” the little one said with a smile, quickly running through her question.

Louis, 2, was last, but certainly not least, when he asked Attenborough, “What amimal do you like?”

“I just realized that I never heard their voices,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “It’s so nice to hear their voices! Cuteness overload!!”

Some also thought that Charlotte sounded just like her mom, Kate Middleton, while everyone was in agreement over Louis’ adorably quick “amimals” appearance.

Kate, Prince William and all of the kiddos recently spent time with the naturalist after the Duke of Cambridge got a special screening of Attenborough’s new Netflix film, “A Life on Our Planet,” in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

The duke is getting a nature documentary of his own with the ITV special “Prince William: A Planet for Us All,” which premieres Monday night in the U.K.

While speaking with camera crews nearly two years ago, William revealed that he “always loved nature,” but his kids have given him “a new sense of purpose.”

“Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life ― your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation the wildlife in a much better condition,” William said. “I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed.”

Related...

MORE: Royals Royal Families Prince William Kate Middleton princess charlotte Prince George David Attenborough prince louis