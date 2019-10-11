The Duke of Sussex and singer Ed Sheeran have starred in a video together, encouraging others to look after themselves this World Mental Health Day.

In the clip shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, Ed can be seen having his beard trimmed and excitedly discussing the fact he’s going to film a charity video with Prince Harry.

As Ed rings Harry’s front doorbell (to the tune of God Saves The Queen), you know there’s something afoot. Harry opens the door and invites him in, where they sit down to discuss the video.

“This is something I’m quite passionate about,” says Ed, to Harry’s agreement.

“This, for me, is a subject and a conversation that’s just not talked about enough,” says Harry, “and people all over the world are really suffering.”

Ed then reveals he’s been thinking about writing a song about the issue, which has not yet been revealed, for some time. “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us,” he says, while Harry looks confused.

“Well you know the jokes and snide comments,” Ed continues, “I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said: ‘We’re not going to take this anymore.’

“We are ginger and we’re going to fight.”

“Um, ok,” says Prince Harry with a look of disbelief. “Slightly awkward. There may have been a miscommunication but this is about World Mental Health Day.”

At this point the camera pans to Ed Sheeran’s laptop where he deletes the title ‘Gingers Unite’ from a Powerpoint presentation.