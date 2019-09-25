Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Adorable Video Of Smiling Baby Archie In South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a video of their son Archie during their 10-day royal tour of southern Africa.

The young family are currently in Cape Town, South Africa, with their son, where they are completing royal duties.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared the video on Instagram stories of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

In the video Harry can be seen talking to his son, saying: “You get to meet Arch! You get to meet Arch!”