Prince Harry Breaks Down As He Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed Him

Prince Harry broke down as he paid tribute to “inspirational” children at an event last night, citing how his own journey into fatherhood meant learning about those with serious illnesses “pulls at my heartstrings”.

Speaking at the WellChild awards in London, he was overcome with emotion as he spoke about his wife Meghan’s pregnancy.

“Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child,” he said. “No one else did at the time, but we did.

“I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.”