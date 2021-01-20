Prince Harry 'Heartbroken' Over His Rift With Royal Family, Friend Says

Prince Harry is “heartbroken” over his situation with the royal family, his close friend and journalist Tom Bradby said in an interview on Sunday.

Bradby’s interview aired just after the one-year anniversary of Harry and Meghan Markle’s unprecedented decision to step back from the royal family to pursue financial freedom and a new life in North America.

“There’s been a huge amount over the last year that I can’t talk about and don’t want to talk about,” the ITV presenter said on the network’s “Love Your Weekend” program. “And an awful lot of what’s been said is just kind of not accurate, not right.”

“So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content,” Bradby said of the Sussexes, who now reside in California. “The things they are doing they are quite excited by. I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

Asked if he was alluding to the reported rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, Bradby said that “the situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all.”

“To some extent, I felt a little bit caught in the middle of them with that documentary,” the newscaster said, referencing the 2019 ITV documentary he participated in with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, called “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”

“Which is a deeply uncomfortable place to be, and that is, in a way, why I am always reluctant to say anything more because I don’t want to make anything worse or get in between anything or anything like that,” Bradby added.