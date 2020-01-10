Prince Harry Ignored Queen's Wishes, Made Announcement Anyway: Reports

Prince Harry reportedly announced his decision to step back as a “senior” member of the royal family without the permission of Queen Elizabeth, multiple sites reported on Thursday.

Citing anonymous sources, the Evening Standard and CNN confirmed that the Duke of Sussex went ahead with the announcement that he and wife Meghan Markle would be stepping down, against the wishes of the queen.

It was clear that Buckingham Palace was left reeling from the news, as it put out its own, curt statement regarding the Sussexes’ departure, describing the situation as “complicated,” after Harry and Meghan first announced their news.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the palace said​ Wednesday. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

HuffPost has reached out to Buckingham Palace for further comment.

The Sussexes said in their initial statement that they reached the decision to step back “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”