Could a “Carpool Ka-royal-aoke” be in the cards?

Prince Harry was spotted filming on the upper deck of a Los Angeles tour bus with “Late Late Show” host James Corden on Friday.

And no, Rob Lowe, the British royal did not appear to be sporting a ponytail.

TMZ shared a video of the pair on board the bus with a camera crew.

They sat several seats apart, presumably to socially distance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photographs of them together have also been published on the websites of multipleBritishnewspapers.

It’s unclear what they were recording. CBS did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

Corden has, however, had a slew of A-list guests take part in the “Carpool Karaoke” segment in the past, with even then-first lady Michelle Obama participating in 2016.