Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Take Royal Break To Bring Archie To America

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to press pause on their royal duties after facing intense public scrutiny, especially from the media, in recent weeks. The couple is set to take a six-week sabbatical for “family time” beginning in November, according to The Sunday Times, dividing their break between the United States and the United Kingdom over the holidays.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly plan to bring their five-month-old son, Archie, to his mother’s homeland for the first time, celebrating Thanksgiving as a family with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in California. The trio will then journey back across the pond for Christmas, which they’ll spend with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend an event in Johannesburg, South Africa, in October.

A source told the Times’ royal correspondent, “The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time.” The brief retreat from public life arrives on the heels of a particularly eventful few months for the couple, as they’ve recently completed a 10-day tour across South Africa with baby Archie. The trip will be the subject of the forthcoming ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which premieres on Sunday. During an interview filmed on the final day of the tour, British broadcaster Tom Bradby asked the duchess about the impact of media attention on her physical and mental health.

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok ... it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."



Meghan reveals to ITV's @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghanhttps://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJpic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019