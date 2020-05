It feels like a lifetime ago since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit senior royal duties, but it was ju st earlier this year — who could have predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be celebrating their son’s first birthday virtually while reportedly holed up in Tyler Perry’s LA mansion? Another prediction nobody saw coming: the release of a tell-all book about their departure, which may cast the Royal Family in a new light.

Harper Collins is set to release the biographical page-turner Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family on August 11, which promises to dispel popular tabloid misconceptions about the couple. “For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” a description of the book reads. Watch the video above to see what other popular gossip items royal fans hope the book will cover.