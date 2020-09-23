Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Election Plea In Rare Joint TV Appearance

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed the importance of voting in the upcoming election and combating online negativity for the TIME100 special on ABC, which unveiled Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. “We’re six weeks out from the election and today is Voter Registration Day,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “Every four years, we are told the same thing ― ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.” “Your voice is a reminder that you matter,” Meghan added. “Because you do ― and you deserve to be heard.”

ABC News Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk about the importance of voting in the TIME100 special.

The couple also spoke out against a cause they are passionate about: the spread of disinformation and hate speech online. “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to and what we engage with online has a real effect on all of us,” the duke said. It was the couple’s first joint television appearance since stepping back from the royal family.

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, join #Time100 alumni Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in taking action for the future. pic.twitter.com/JerXHxiZK3 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 23, 2020