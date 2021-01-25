Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Report He And Meghan Markle Are Quitting Social Media

Prince Harry responded to a news story that he and Meghan Markle were quitting social media, noting in a wide-ranging interview with Fast Company published Friday that they had closed their main social media account months ago.

“We woke up one morning a couple of weeks ago to hear that a Rupert Murdoch newspaper said we were evidently quitting social media,” the Duke of Sussex told Fast Company’s Katharine Schwab. “That was ‘news’ to us, bearing in mind we have no social media to quit, nor have we for the past 10 months.’”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced their intention to step back as working members of the royal family in January 2020, paused activity on their record-breakingSussex Royal Instagram account last March.

Earlier this month, a report in The Sunday Times declared it “very unlikely” that the couple would use social media accounts for personal use again, or to promote the work of their non-profit Archewell Foundation.

But Harry said that isn’t necessarily the case for the couple, who now reside in California with their son, Archie.