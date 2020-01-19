Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their “royal highness” titles, among other new developments announced Saturday, and people on Twitter have a lot of feelings about the latest news.

Queen Elizabeth II released a statement detailing an official agreement surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

In addition to giving up use of titles “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness,” Meghan and Harry will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. They also plan to repay the British public for renovations done on their official residence, Frogmore Cottage, which will continue to be their family home in the United Kingdom, a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Harry and Meghan announced last week that they plan to split their time between the UK and North America.

Many Twitter users applauded the Saturday announcement, sending well wishes to the pair on their new journey: