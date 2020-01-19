Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their “royal highness” titles, among other new developments announced Saturday, and people on Twitter have a lot of feelings about the latest news.
Queen Elizabeth II released a statement detailing an official agreement surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.
In addition to giving up use of titles “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness,” Meghan and Harry will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. They also plan to repay the British public for renovations done on their official residence, Frogmore Cottage, which will continue to be their family home in the United Kingdom, a statement from Buckingham Palace read.
Harry and Meghan announced last week that they plan to split their time between the UK and North America.
Many Twitter users applauded the Saturday announcement, sending well wishes to the pair on their new journey:
Other Twitter users noted that Meghan has long been the target of racist coverage in British tabloid press. The queen acknowledged the “intense scrutiny” Harry and Meghan have faced in her statement Saturday, adding that she supports their wish “for a more independent life.”
She added that she was “particularly proud” of Meghan for how quickly she “became one of the family.”
Some people on Twitter slammed television personality and staunch Meghan critic Piers Morgan, who accused the Duchess of Sussex of getting “Harry to ditch his family.”
“The only thing Meghan’s done quickly to the Royal Family is break them up,” Morgan wrote in a tweet referencing the queen’s statement.
British politician Wes Streeting called Morgan’s remarks “shameful on so many levels.”
“The treatment of Meghan at the hands of sections of the media hasn’t just been ‘negative’ or ‘bad’ - it has been downright racist,” he continued. “That’s what should bring shame on our country, not so-called ‘Megxit’.”
Beginning in the spring of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer formally represent the queen, but will “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” the Buckingham Palace statement read.