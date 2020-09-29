Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied reports that they are to appear in a new reality show as part of their deal with Netflix.

On Monday, The Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be appearing in a “fly on the wall”-type series which would “give people a glimpse into their lives”.

Within a few hours, the reports had sparked plenty of conversation in the media, particularly as the couple are known for valuing their privacy.

However, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has now dismissed the claims that they will be filming their own reality series.