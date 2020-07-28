The beginnings of the rift between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William are explored in the widely anticipated book ‘Finding Freedom’ by royal insiders Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Selections from the book were serialised over the weekend in The Times, dishing out details on Harry and Meghan’s first date, the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with Kate Middleton, and the soured ties between the Sussexes, the royal family, and their aides and courtiers. The book asserts that the brothers’ division began with the Duke of Cambridge’s comments about Harry’s new relationship with Meghan Markle. William apparently worried that Harry was “blindsided by lust,” when he first met the “Suits” actor, and cautioned him against moving too fast.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images William and Harry walk through a trench during the commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, 2017, in Lille, France.

“Don’t feel you need to rush this,” William cautioned his brother, according to the book excerpts. “Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.” Harry was put off by the talk ― particularly the words “this girl” ― and “could see through William’s words,” the authors wrote. An anonymous friend quoted in the book said of William: “He was being a snob.” The brothers became distanced after the talk, and invites from the Cambridges for Harry to see his niece and nephew “dried up,” the book says. The relationship became even more strained after Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding.

Royal aides and courtiers also apparently had a lot to say about Meghan when she arrived on the scene. The book says some palace employees distrusted her and called her “Harry’s showgirl.” One said “she comes with a lot of baggage,” according to the book. Kensington Palace had no comment when reached by HuffPost Monday. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said in a statement to HuffPost that the couple did not participate in the book. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,‘” the statement said. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

Photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images The Cambridges and Sussexes attend the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9, 2020, in London.