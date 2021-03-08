Prince Harry has revealed exactly the incident and moment that triggered the royal family to turn against his wife Meghan Markle.
During the couple’s two-hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex seemed to imply that his family became jealous of Meghan and Harry’s popularity after they toured Australia in 2018.
“It all changed after the Australia tour,” he said after confirming that Prince William and Kate Middleton were “really welcoming” to Markle in the beginning.
He continued: “It was the first time the family got to see how incredible she was at the job.
“And that brought back memories. To see how effortless it was for Meghan to come into the family and be able to connect with people.”
‘The Crown’ based an entire season 4 episode on Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s 1983 tour of Australia and New Zealand with baby William. While some factual “inaccuracies” have been well reported, the theme of that particular episode eludes that some members of the Royal family were jealous of Diana’s success with the public.
During the Sussex’s Down Under tour, which also included the South Pacific islands, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first baby. Hoards of people turned out to see them at every stop. It was deemed a huge success.
“I just wish that we would all learn from the past,” Prince Harry said.
When Oprah asked the couple if they’d watched ‘The Crown’, the pair both replied they’d seen “some of it”.
Twitter users couldn’t help but speculate which family members had an issue with Meghan’s popularity after the Australian tour:
For the past few years, reports have surfaced of “fraternal fissure” between Harry and William, who now live in different countries after Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from the royal family for a life of service in Los Angeles. William reportedly felt that Harry was abandoning his sense of duty and birthright, especially considering Queen Elizabeth’s age and their father’s potential accession to the throne.
But on Monday, now 36, Harry shot down rumours that he and William were still feuding, telling Oprah, “I love William to bits. He’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together ... but we were on different paths.”
“The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully,” he added
With files from Leigh Blickley from HuffPost US.
