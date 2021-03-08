Getty Princess Diana in Sydney in 1983 and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Sydney Harbour in 2018

Prince Harry has revealed exactly the incident and moment that triggered the royal family to turn against his wife Meghan Markle. During the couple’s two-hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex seemed to imply that his family became jealous of Meghan and Harry’s popularity after they toured Australia in 2018. How To Watch Oprah’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry In Australia “It all changed after the Australia tour,” he said after confirming that Prince William and Kate Middleton were “really welcoming” to Markle in the beginning. He continued: “It was the first time the family got to see how incredible she was at the job. “And that brought back memories. To see how effortless it was for Meghan to come into the family and be able to connect with people.”

Netflix/Getty 'The Crown' recreated Prince Charles and Princess Diana's visit to Uluru and the rest of Australia and pushed the narrative that some members of the royal family were jealous of Diana's success on the 1983 tour.

‘The Crown’ based an entire season 4 episode on Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s 1983 tour of Australia and New Zealand with baby William. While some factual “inaccuracies” have been well reported, the theme of that particular episode eludes that some members of the Royal family were jealous of Diana’s success with the public. During the Sussex’s Down Under tour, which also included the South Pacific islands, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first baby. Hoards of people turned out to see them at every stop. It was deemed a huge success.

“I just wish that we would all learn from the past,” Prince Harry said. When Oprah asked the couple if they’d watched ‘The Crown’, the pair both replied they’d seen “some of it”. Twitter users couldn’t help but speculate which family members had an issue with Meghan’s popularity after the Australian tour:

It's eerie how Australia was the turning point for both Diana (according to The Crown) and Meghan.



Very very eerie. #OprahMeghanHarry — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) March 8, 2021

Harry seemed to suggest, while talking about the Australia and South Pacific tour, that some people thought Meghan was *too* good at being a royal and I’d really like to know who those people were — Mekita Rivas (@MekitaRivas) March 8, 2021

After the BRF saw how they public loved Meghan Markle in the Australian tour. It reminded them of Princess Diana. So, they turned on her and did everything they can to destroy her and her reputation by working with the British Media. #OprahMeghanHarrypic.twitter.com/LHU8oJCly2 — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) March 8, 2021

On a slightly lighter note, Harry is SO IN LOVE. The way he talked so highly of Meg & how well she did on the Australian tour, & then how disappointed he was that THAT was seemingly the reason the Firm turned on them. Wait, that went from light to dark real quick. #MeghanAndHarry — Noelle Devoe (@Noelle_CD) March 8, 2021

Princess Diana gained so much attention during her Australia tour, literally everything changed for her at that point and Charles was so jealous that people were there for DIANA not him. #HarryandMeghanonOprah#OprahMeghanHarrypic.twitter.com/tn3306MStQ — ً (@BAGWATl) March 8, 2021