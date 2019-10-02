Prince Harry slammed British tabloids’ “ruthless campaign” against his wife, Meghan Markle, in a powerful statement he issued on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently on a 10-day trip in Africa with Harry and their son, Archie, is pursuing legal action against Associated Newspapers, the parent company of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, “over the misuse of private information,” according to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official website.

The Mail on Sunday published a private letter belonging to the Duchess of Sussex early in 2019.

“My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry wrote in the statement.

The duke said that certain media publications are “able to create lie after lie at her expense simply because she has not been visible while on maternity leave.” Meghan was on maternity leave after she and Harry welcomed Archie in May through September.