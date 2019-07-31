Prince Harry Speaks Out On 'Unconscious Bias' And Racism In Vogue Interview

Prince Harry has addressed the topic of racism in an exclusive British Vogue interview.

The royal interviewed activist and chimpanzee expert Dr Jane Goodall for the latest edition of British Vogue after being commissioned by his wife Meghan Markle, who is guest-editing the fashion bible.

When the duke asked Goodall how her study of primates had impacted upon how she felt about people, the discussion turned to the issue of violence and racism.

Goodall, a childhood hero of the duke and his wife, said it was “obvious” mankind had “inherited aggressive tendencies” but human brains were able to control anger.

She added: ”[Children] don’t notice, ‘My skin’s white, mine’s black,’ until somebody tells them.”

The duke said the same applied to “unconscious bias”, where someone’s words or actions could be perceived as racist, but if confronted the person would deny it.

He added: “I’m not saying that you’re a racist, I’m just saying that your unconscious bias is proving that, because of the way that you’ve been brought up, the environment you’ve been brought up in, suggests that you have this point of view.”