Prince Harry flew to the Netherlands on Thursday to kick off the 2020 Invictus Games.

It’s his first official solo royal appearance since he and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Monday.

Dennis van der Stroom, a former soldier who took part in a bike ride with Harry during the event, spoke with People about his conversation with the Duke of Sussex. Van der Stroom said that he’d lost his mother and bonded over it with the duke.